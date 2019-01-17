Cab driver in Noida lights fire inside car to keep warm, suffocates to death: Police

The body of a 25-year-old cab driver was found in his car on Wednesday morning near the Noida Sector 50 Metro station.

Police said prime facie, it seems that the driver lit a small fire inside the car, in an effort to keep warm, and was suffocated by the fumes.

The victim was identified as Satendra Singh, a native of Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh. He was living in a rented accommodation in Khoda colony and was working as a private cab driver.

According to the police, they received information about the matter around 8am from a passerby who saw the body inside the car and called up the police helpline (100).

“A police team reached the spot and tried to open the door. The car was locked from inside and they had to break a window to get the body out. It has been sent for an autopsy,” Girija Shankar Tripathi, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

He said prima facie, it seems that he died of suffocation from the fumes of the fire.

“It seems that last night, he lit a small fire on the floor of the car, in the space between the dashboard and the front seat. He must have dozed off and later suffocated to death,” the SHO said.

He said the body was handed over to the family post autopsy.

Police said the victim’s older brother, Yogesh, works as driver for an IAS officer at the Central Secretariat.

“We found his number in Satendra’s phone and informed him about the incident. It seems that the two were about to move to Sarfabad to a new accommodation soon,” Tripathi said.

In another incident, an unidentified body of a male in his late twenties was found floating in a drain in Sector 8.

“The body did not have any external injury mark. It has been sent for an autopsy and the cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy report comes in,” Manoj Kumar Pant, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

The body was found by locals around 8pm and the police were alerted.

The officer said the victim was dressed in a T-shirt, jeans and shoes. “He has ‘Vijay’ tattooed on one arm and ‘Om’ tattoos on both arms. He was of a good build, was approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and had blue eyes,” Pant said.

He said so far, no one has come forward to claim the body and the police are working to identify him.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 15:35 IST