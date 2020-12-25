e-paper
Home / Noida / Cold wave likely for two days, says IMD

Cold wave likely for two days, says IMD

noida Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: Noida is likely to experience cold waves for next two days on Saturday and Sunday as the mercury is likely to dip.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the early morning and night temperatures will fall below the season’s average, however, the day time temperatures will hover around 21 to 22 degrees Celsius therefore there will be no cold-day.

“The mercury may drop due to speedy icy cold north-westerly winds. However, due to another western disturbance, the wind speed may change for two days on Sunday onwards, leading to slight rise in mercury for Monday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

He added however that cold waves will return from December 29 onwards.

“There is possibility of moderate fog for next two days,” he added.

On Friday, the minimum temperature for Noida was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius against 7.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The maximum temperature on Friday was 21.6 degrees Celsius, against 21.9 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the average minimum for NCR was 4.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, as recorded from Safadarjung observatory.

According to IMD, the minimum and maximum temperature on Saturday are likely to hover around 4 degrees and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

