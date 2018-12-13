Cops, complainants face off on live Facebook video in Noida Sector 11 police outpost

On Tuesday night, a video emerged of police purportedly assaulting a man who had come to report a theft at Noida’s Sector 11 Haridarshan police outpost. Police, however, maintained that the man and his relatives were inebriated and had misbehaved with the personnel on duty and were arrested for doing so.

The video, shot by the man’s relative on his phone, was broadcast live over social media website Facebook before police confiscated the device.

Noida Sector 12 resident Arif Ahmand (27)’s father Shafiq Ahmad claimed that Arif had approached the outpost after his vehicle was stolen. He was with his brother Shariq Ahmad (37) and cousin Ayub (38) at the time.

“Around 6 am on Tuesday, we realised that our vehicle, a Fortuner, was missing from the parking area near our house and we lodged a complaint of theft soon after. The vehicle has a GPS tracker and around 9 pm, it showed that it had just crossed a toll plaza near Sirsa in Haryana,” said Shafiq.

“My two sons and nephew rushed to the sector 11 police post to share this crucial information with the police. However, the post in-charge was found drunk and he started misbehaving with them. My son started shooting an FB live video and this irked the cop even further. He arrested them and gave them a thrashing.”

The four-minute long video purportedly showed the three engaged in a verbal duel with police outpost-incharge Sanjiv Balyan.

In it, both groups claimed the other was in an inebriated state — while Shariq Ahmad is heard claiming that the cops misbehaved with him in drunken state, police outpost in-charge Sanjiv Balyan is heard accusing them of being drunk.

Towards the end of the video, three policemen were seen arresting them and snatching away the phone.

Balyan, however, denied the allegation of wrongdoing.

“When Arif came to me with the information, I asked him to immediately Whatsapp it to me as I was eating my dinner at the time. However, he started kicking the door of the police outpost and misbehaved with us. His two relatives and he were drunk and we charged them under Indian Penal Code section 151 (disruption of peace). They are still in jail,” said Balyan.

Reacting to the incident, senior superintendent of police Ajay Pal Sharma,“the medico legal test of the accused have confirmed that they were in drunk state. They also misbehaved with the policemen on duty.”

Reacting to the allegations, Shafiq said,“my sons do not drink due to religious reasons. When I met them today morning, they told me that the cops forced cotton dripped in alcohol to their lips in order to prove that they were drunk.”

Ahmad is a B Tech graduate and MBA, who owns a 3D Printing shop in Noida.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 15:51 IST