Cops, residents come out for humanitarian work during lockdown

noida

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:20 IST

Among the worst affected during the lockdown in Gautam Budh Nagar are low income families and daily wage earners who are also having difficulty procuring essential items. However, public and authority efforts alike are helping people cope.

The Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh had earlier issued an advisory to the public to call the police helpline in cases of emergency following which several police personnel have gone beyond their call of duty to help the public.

From helping stranded passengers to supplying food to the needy, cops and the Noida public are helping to ease the burden.

“Daily wage earners are the worst affected in this crisis. Despite the lockdown, a man and his younger sister were seen outside our society today selling flowers. Once we spoke to them, we found that they didn’t have enough money to carry on, after which a couple of residents gave them enough money to purchase groceries and other essentials for the next 10-15 days. It is important at this time to help out those in need,” said Amit Gupta, president, Apartment Owners Association, Prateek Wisteria.

Residential bodies and social organisations are also coming up with ways to help the low income sector with most of them distributing groceries for the period of the lockdown in areas where such colonies are located.

“Many of these families don’t have enough food for all their members. However, they are still following the lockdown and staying inside. We wanted to contribute to the situation and we donated ration to some of these families and will continue to do more,” said Krishna Yadav, the coordinator for the relief work of a youth group.

Big scale food chains and industrial group have also launched initiatives to provide support to daily wage earners and their families. The Wave City group, for instance, has adopted over 2,200 families of daily wagers and farm labourers in nine villages and 800 construction workers and is providing free ration to over 6000 underprivileged people for the entire period of lockdown.

Noida Police personnel from sector 24 police station helped a woman in labour reach hospital from Jhundpura after she was unable to get help on her own.

“In the morning, six daily wage labourers in the Kasna area (Greater Noida) came to the police station alleging that their contractor had not paid them as work had stopped and they didn’t have enough money to support themselves. Personnel from the station donated money to them to help with essentials. We have also instructed two shopkeepers to help them as and when needed,” said Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay, station house officer (SHO), Beta 2 police station.

Tilapta police personnel had also provided 50 kg rice and 25 kg cereal to 82 children and adults living in slums near the depot area after a call came in to the police helpline.

Residential bodies from high rises are also distribution food items in nearby settled labour colonies. Residents from Spring Meadows society have formed a ‘feed the needy’ group after which they donated portions of rice, cereals and vegetables to needy families nearby. Residents hope to continue helping some families nearby in the coming days as well.

Police personnel and local political leaders had also earlier contributed monetarily by donating their salaries to fight the coronavirus outbreak.