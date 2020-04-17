Corona causes crime to cower in Noida

noida

Crime has significantly dropped in the Gautam Budh Nagar district during the first phase of the nationwide lockdown this year between March 25 and April 14, as compared to the same period in 2019. In the first two weeks of April crime figures dropped by over 83% compared to last year.

This has also helped to bring down the total crime in the district till April 15 this year.

GB Nagar commissioner of police (CP) Alok Singh said that, along with the lockdown that has restricted people’s movement and strict vigil by the police, the introduction of the commissionerate system in the district in January too helped.

“The new system was implemented on January 16. From that day, 794 cases relating to different crimes have been registered so far in the police stations of the district, which is only 66% of the cases registered during the same time last year. The cases related to rape and POCSO Act have been reduced to 24, which is less than half than the figures of these crimes during that period last year,” he said.

The CP said they have improved interpersonal skills of the force, which will further check the crimes in the district. “We are leaving no stone unturned to make the policing more people-centric, so that people can get more responsiveness at their police stations concerned,” he said.

Former Delhi police commissioner Ajai Raj Sharma agreed that the new system infused professionalism into the force.

“Before the commissionerate, the circle officers (COs) used to supervise cases. But, now senior IPS officers have come in place of those COs. It is obvious that with more professional and competent staff, number of crimes will go down significantly. What is really expected now is that the police must move quickly to reinforce and maintain these numbers, while anticipating and preventing new crime tendencies and opportunities,” he said.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, the additional DCP, who has worked in GB Nagar in both the police system, said, “The more focussed ‘beat’ policing has virtually paralysed the movement of criminals from neighbouring districts. Earlier, they used to enter the district from some transit points. After committing the crime, they often used to return their respective places. With the introduction of new police system, which has more personnel who are well-equipped, criminals have feel it will impossible for them to give them the slip. Lockdown has worked as the last nail in the coffin,” he said.

Supreme Court lawyer and criminologist Rajesh Kumar said that although the numbers look good now, the force must keep their vigil even during the lockdown.

“Crime science and criminology pays particular attention to crime opportunities and how they are affected by lifestyles of people and routine activities. For example, when a person goes out, he or she experiences more interpersonal crimes, like snatching or an assault, while at the same time, their unguarded home is more vulnerable to burglary. As people are living in their homes, rate of these crimes has reduced substantially,” he said.

But, this need not always be the case, he added.

“South Africa has reported that dozens of schools have been burgled, trashed or burned to the ground and state-owned utility Eskom reported an increase in cable theft and vandalism during their lockdown. It also increases the risk children and elderly face in the confines of the homes. Lockdown can also cause greater friction in the family relationship and divorce rate is likely to goes up just after the lockdown ends. Wuhan has reopened to see its divorce rate double, with family experts saying the rush for couples to separate is because of rising conflicts caused by the 70-day-long quarantine enforced in the Chinese city,” he said.