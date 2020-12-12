Delhi-Meerut Expressway’s UP sections may not get benefit of net metering

noida

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:45 IST

Ghaziabad: The under construction Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) may not be on “energy saving” mode in Uttar Pradesh. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that they will not be able to get the benefit of net metering system in UP due to the change in policy by the state government. As a result, NHAI will be forced to operate about 5,500 streetlights through electricity procured directly from the power department, instead of solar power, the officials said.

The phase 1 (Akshardham to UP Gate) and phase 3 (Dasna to Hapur) of the DME project are operational, while phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna) and phase 4 (Dasna to Meerut) are under construction and have an official deadline of December-end. The NHAI officials said that they are getting the benefit of net metering system under phase 1 in Delhi.

“But we will be using direct electricity connection on commercial rates for running streetlights under phase 2. It is due to UP’s changed policy that we will not benefit of net metering system here. If there is a policy change, we will install the system. Now, we have applied for direct electricity connection,” said Mudit Garg, project director of NHAI.

The phase 2 has installation of about 3,000 streetlights which will now be operated using direct electricity instead of solar power. “The 3,000 streetlights have daily consumption of about 1,000 kilowatts of energy,” Garg said.

Under the net metering system, domestic or commercial consumers who generate their own electricity using solar panels or photovoltaic systems can export their surplus energy back to the grid. The mechanism also allows for reduction in electricity bill with the amount of energy exported to the grid.

“The net metering system is installed under phase 3 as well, but the 1,500-odd streetlights are running on direct electricity received from the power department. Their operation involves usage of about 750 kilowatts of electricity per day. Likewise, phase 4 also has 1,000 streetlights which are proposed to consume about 500 kilowatts of energy per day. Since installation of net metering is part of the contract, we will get the system installed but streetlights will be running on direct electricity,” Garg added.

The development means an increase in operational cost, the NHAI officials said.

Officials of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) said that the issue has cropped up due to the policy change.

“Due to the change in policy in January last year in UP, the net metering is allowed only for households and private tube wells, and not for commercial consumers. NHAI will be charged as per the commercial tariff and net metering will not be applicable for them. The issue cannot be decided at local level,” said RK Rana, chief engineer (distribution) of PVVNL.

The work on some parts of phases 2 and 4 are likely to extend to the next year. The NHAI officials said that some work on a rail overbridge near ABES College and another 500 metres pipeline laying work may need more time to get complete under phase 2. They further added that work for another rail overbridge under phase 4 may also take more time and may extend to 2021.