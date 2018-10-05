Dentist alleges forced to drink intoxicant, raped at her flat in Noida; accused booked

Police have booked a man for allegedly raping a 24-year-old dentist at her rented house in Sector 37 of Noida.

The incident took place on September 27. The accused, who was visiting the victim’s house, forced her to drink an intoxicant and then raped her.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Abhimanyu, a native of Muzaffarnagar, who goes by single name.

“The victim has claimed in her complaint that she befriended Abhimanyu on Facebook two months ago and the duo shared each other’s mobile phone numbers. Soon, the accused insisted on meeting her. Though she was initially reluctant, when he pressured her, she called him to her flat on September 27. There, the accused forced the victim to drink an intoxicant and then raped her. The victim realised what had transpired only the next morning and she filed a police complaint on Wednesday,” said Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, sector 39 police station.

According to police, the woman had come to Delhi four months ago and had taken a flat on rent in a south Delhi locality. She then moved to Noida a month ago.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, police have booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape).

“We have got completed the medical examination of the woman and its report is awaited. We are probing the matter and soon accused will be arrested,” Singh said.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 09:19 IST