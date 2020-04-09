e-paper
Don’t throw away used masks, hand them over to waste collectors for proper disposal

noida Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:26 IST
Vinod Rajput
The Noida authority has appealed to residents that they should help in the scientific disposal of used masks. The staff of the agency appointed by the authority for sanitation work will collect such waste from each household.

“All residents are using masks to protect themselves from the Covid-19 infection. We are requesting residents that they should hand over used masks in a separate packet to the staff that collects waste from households in the city. The masks will be treated as medical waste and handled as per rules to contain the spread of Covid-19,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The request was made after reports emerged that people were dumping used masks in wet and dry waste bins. Collecting them separately is crucial as medical waste is disposed of in a different way. IF they are mixed with household waste, they will not be treated properly, officials of Noida authority said.

Noida produces at least 650 metric tonnes of solid waste daily and the staff collects waste from each household and transport it for remediation to the Mubarakpur,Sector 145, storage site. All biodegradable, degradable and construction waste is treated there.

The district administration also reiterated that citizens in Covid-19 hot spots should stay at home and not worry about obtaining daily need items.

“Our vehicles will carry out deliveries of essential goods at doorstep. We are trying to provide all services so that people do not face any inconvenience,” Suhas LY district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Noida News