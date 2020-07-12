Family of missing sales executive alleges police inaction

noida

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:26 IST

More than a week after a 25-year-old man went missing from near his home in Greater Noida West, his family has alleged that the local police have not done enough to trace him.

Sushil Kumar, a resident of Panchsheel Hynish, who works as a sales executive for a private firm in Sector 88 had went missing on July 4. According to family, a colleague had dropped him off near the society after work. “However, he never entered the society that night and there has been no trace of him since then. The family tried calling him, but his phone was not reachable initially and was later switched off. His older brother filed a missing person’s complaint with the Bisrakh police the next day (July 5),” said Alok Dwivedi, a family friend.

Dwivedi said the family had checked will all their relatives and Kumar’s friends and colleagues, but no one had heard from him in the past week. There hasn’t been a ransom call either, but the family is worried that Kumar might have come in some harm’s way like another Greater Noida West resident Gaurav Chandel. Earlier this year on January 6, Chandel, who worked as a manager with a private firm in Gurugram, was killed during a robbery bid on January 6 a few meters away from his house in Gaur City.

Kumar’s family has alleged that police officers simply checked his call data records one time. His last location was traced to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Dwivedi said, but the police allegedly have not done anything else to trace him

The police, however, said that a probe in the matter is underway.

“We identified Kumar’s last location in UP. There have been two transactions of small amounts from his debit cards: one in Ghaziabad and another in Nagpur. We are waiting for CCTV camera footage from the two cities to verify who was behind the withdrawals. An investigation is on and we will have some answers soon. There has been no ransom call yet, and all angles are being probed,” said Munish Kumar Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.