Four arrested for beating man to death for ‘snatching’

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:31 IST

The Noida police arrested four persons on Saturday for killing a man whom they accused of snatching. On Thursday night, the victim and two others were allegedly beaten up by the suspects after being accused of snatching a mobile phone and other valuables from one of them.

The four suspects were identified as Fateh Singh alias Golu, his brother Gaurav, and two accomplices Prem Kumar and Sandeep Tiwari. All four are of Bulandshahr, police said. They were all booked under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The deceased, Amit,25, was hit with a brick by the suspects in the incident that took place in Mamura village near a liquor vend, police said.

The police have also arrested Digamber —one of the other two persons who were allegedly beaten up the suspects. He was booked for snatching under Section 394 of the IPC.

Amit’s family had filed a complaint of murder in Phase 3 police station on September 5, while the four suspects had also filed a separate case of robbery the same day. However, they had not named each other as suspects in their respective complaints.

Police officers said they joined the dots after two-day long investigations in both the cases and arrested the four suspects for murder.

Amit, who is from Fatehpur Sikri, lived in a rented accommodation in Mamura village. He worked in a private company and was also involved in snatching incidents in Noida, police said.

Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that on Thursday the police had registered a case of murder after Amit’s uncle Satveer Singh had filed a complaint in Phase 3 police station.

“At 7 pm, Amit’s two friends Mohit and Digamber visited his house took him out for a drink. Amit left the house but he did not return home till late at night. After a search, Amit and Digamber were found wounded near a liquor kiosk in Mamura,” Singh said.

They were wheeled to the district hospital for treatment and Amit was declared brought dead by the doctors. While Digamber did not disclose much about the incident during questioning, Mohit was on the run and the police suspected him of killing Amit, the SSP said.

On the other hand, Phase 3 police had received a complaint of mobile snatching from Fateh Singh alias Golu. Golu had told the police that he worked as food delivery agent in Noida. “Golu informed the police that he was going to deliver food to a client in Mamura when three persons stopped his bike and snatched his mobile phone, Aadhaar card, and ₹1,100 near FNG Road,” Devendra Kumar, station house officer Phase 3 police station, said.

The police said after realizing that the two cases were related, their investigation revealed that Digamber, Amit and Mohit had snatched Golu’s mobile phone on September 5 and were beaten up by the suspects.

“During a scuffle with the three Golu managed call Gaurav before his phone was snatched. Gaurav then arrived at the spot with his friends, Prem and Sandeep. The four started thrashing Amit, Digamber and Mohit with a cane and bricks. Amit collapsed on the ground and Digamber was injured as well, while Mohit had managed to escape,” the SSP said.

All the arrested were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

