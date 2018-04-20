Four days after disappearance, 16-yr-old boy found murdered in Greater Noida

The body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from Greater Noida on Friday, four days after he went missing from his Ghaziabad residence under suspicious circumstances.

Police said they found the body on the basis of information procured from two suspects, one of whom is a minor.

Ayush Sharma, a Class 9 student at the St Francis School in Indirapuram, had gone missing from the vicinity of his Vaishali Sector-2A residence on April 16. An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons at the Indirapuram police station the next day.

An investigation revealed that the two suspects had allegedly called up the boy on his mobile phone at 1.37 pm on the day of his disappearance. They were brought in for questioning on Friday.

“According to what the police told us, the suspects met my son at a culvert near our residence and asked him to get some money from me. When he declined, they offered him a cold drink laced with sedative,” said Pramod Sharma, the victim’s father.

The duo then allegedly took him on a motorcycle to Greater Noida, where his body was eventually found. “Police said my son had sustained serious head injuries. We still don’t know what transpired, or why my son was murdered. We have identified the body,” said Sharma.

Police said the two suspects disclosed the location of Ayush’s body after questioning. “It seems as if a blunt stone-like object was used to inflict the injuries on the boy’s body, which was recovered around 2 pm on Friday,” said Shavez Khan, station house officer of the Ecotech-III police station in Greater Noida.

While the boy’s parents said they were unaware of any link between him and the two suspects, the police think otherwise. “They called him on his mobile phone on the day of the incident, and asked him to get some money from his father. When he refused to do so, they took him to Greater Noida – from where the body was eventually recovered,” Indirapuram circle officer Dharmendra Chauhan told HT.

Chauhan said they will know more about the incident after the two suspects are further questioned in this regard.