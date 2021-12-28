Four establishments in Noida’s Sector 18 penalised over flouting waste handling rules

noida

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:53 IST

NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Monday inspected sector 18 establishments to verify complaints of flouting of waste segregation norms.

Two restaurants, a bank and a commercial centre were found violating rules.

“Our agency that collects segregated waste informed us that these establishments do not segregate it and instead throw it onto the road,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida Authority. It imposed a ₹50,000 penalty against each violator. “We will conduct random inspections at other premises to make sure that the waste is segregated all households and commercial buildings and penalise violators.”

As per waste management rules, it is mandatory to segregate waste at the premises and hand it over to the agency that transports it for the treatment. It also requires buildings built on at least 5,000 square metres or produces 100 kg waste daily treat it at their premises. Residents have been told to segregate waste into plastic, dry and wet waste.