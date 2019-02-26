Four kill money lender in Greater Noida, then demand ransom of Rs 10 lakh

Four men have been arrested for allegedly murdering a moneylender from Greater Noida on February 22 and then demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. The accused disposed of the body at a warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi, police said. The accused owed Rs 50,000 for rent to the victim, the police said.

The accused were identified as Alok Shibhare and Dheeraj (both natives of Jalaun district) and Sunny Kumar and Rakesh (natives of Kasganj). They were currently living in a rented accommodation in Aimnabad village under Bisrakh police station. The victim, identified as Vijaypal Singh (45), was a resident of the same village, police said.

According to victim’s family members, Vijaypal went missing on the evening of February 22.

“On February 22, my brother left the house around 7pm in his car to attend a wedding in Delhi. But, he never came back home. We tried calling him but his phone was off. The next day we got a ransom call of Rs 10 lakh,” Udayveer Singh, the victim’s brother, said.

He said that it was after the ransom call that the family filed a complaint with the Bisrakh police. A case was registered against the accused after the family had named Shibhare as the prime accused. They were booked under sections 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC.

Police officials said that during investigation it was revealed that the victim and the accused had been seen together on February 22 evening near the Stellar Jeevan society in Greater Noida West.

“Based on a tip-off, they were arrested around 6.10pm on Sunday evening from Bisrakh area. During interrogation, it was revealed that the four had been with Vijaypal in Shibhare’s room where they had drinks. However, the two of them had an argument, which soon turned violent,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

Police said that the evening ended with the four of them strangling Vijaypal. The accused then dumped his body at a warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi where the prime accused owned a printing press. “The body was recovered on Sunday and sent for autopsy after identification,” the SSP said.

