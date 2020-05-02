Four more Covid-19 cases in GB Nagar, total count reaches 159

noida

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:07 IST

Four new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients have been identified in Gautam Budh Nagar on Saturday, taking the tally of such cases in the district to 159.

The four patients include a 49-year-old man from Sector 8 of Noida. The other patients are three women -- a 22-year-old from sector 66, a 39-year-old from sector 48 and a 23-year-old from Chipyana Buzurg area of Noida.

Till now, 29 persons have been found positive from the slum colony of Sector 8. On Friday night, the district magistrate asked the health department and the development authorities to ensure that proper sanitisation of slum is done.

There are 10 such slum clusters from where Covid-19 cases have been found. On Friday, 11 cases were found from the slums of sectors 8 and 10.

The health department received 176 samples on Saturday and four were found positive.

Four patients were discharged, including an 18-month-old girl who completed her Covid-19, after successfully completing their treatment for Covid-19 at the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30. Two men -- a 42-year-old and 32-year-old -- were discharged from the Sharda hospital in Greater Noida.

The district administration has received around 2,200 online applications from stranded students in the district who want to go back to their home towns in various Uttar Pradesh districts and other states. Officials are collecting all required details of students before their medical screening is done and they are sent back.

Administration is also awaiting orders of the state government on arrangements that need to be made for migrant workers who are coming from other states to Uttar Pradesh. Till now, the administration has not been informed if the train coming from Maharashtra’s Nashik to Lucknow has anyone from Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We are making the required arrangements for students to go back home. As far as migrant workers are concerned, we are awaiting the state government’s orders,” a senior administration official said.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state is taking all efforts to bring back migrant workers. All the people who will be arriving in Lucknow will be kept in quarantine centres and will be tested for Covid-19.