G Noida: 20 jawans discharged from hospital in 14 days

noida

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:24 IST

Twenty personnel from different paramilitary forces who were infected with the coronavirus while onduty were discharged from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) referral hospital at Lakhnawali camp in Greater Noida on Friday, 14 days after they were admitted.

Surjeet Singh Deswal, the director general of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in his address to the discharged soldiers -- 17 from the ITBP and three from the Border Security Force (BSF), said that the soldiers proved that they can win in every field, either war at the borders or the invisible virus. “I hope that you will now spread the message that one should always be alert and fit against the enemies, be it visible on the border or invisible in form of a deadly virus like Covid-19. And, don’t forget to keep them at two-yards’ distance,” he said.

Hailing the efforts by doctors and other staff of the hospital, the ITBP chief further said that they had done a remarkable job. “They are the real heroes who have been working selflessly to save others’ lives. And, that too putting their own lives into risk. It is really commendable that the hospital has developed its resources to its optimum level for the best treatment of the Covid-19 positive CAPF personnel among all 32 CAPF hospitals in India,” he said.

On the other 163 Covid-19 positive patients at the hospital, Deswal said that they were all asymptomatic. “After the mandatory quarantine period, they all will come out of the hospital, with the same zeal and vigour they had before being admitted here. The hospital is the biggest and first-of-its-kind in the CAPFs and it has state-of-the-art equipment and treatment facilities for the patients,” he said.

He later met the team of doctors, led by IG (medical) Dr Dinesh Chandra Dimri and thanked them for their services and support.

Earlier, outlining the features of this hospital, Additional DG (Medical) Dr Mukesh Saxena said that the hospital has a modern pathology lab, radiology department, operation theatre including different specialised. “This hospital has best medical facilities in the lines of super specialty Hospitals for the CAPF personnel. senior specialist doctors of the CAPFs serve here. Facility of telemedicine is also available from here. For the Covid-19 patients, we have introduced robotic trays, which deliver foods and medicines to them at in their respective units,” he said.

Designated as Covid-19 hospital for different para military forces, including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Seema Sashatra Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles and National Security Guards (NSG), this 200-bedded hospital had 183 patients. This hospital was built in 2018, at a cost of Rs 121 crore.