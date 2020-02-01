Gas leak at Haldiram’s Noida plant; one dead

noida

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:44 IST

One person was killed and three others developed breathing problems on Saturday after a gas leak in the processing unit at snack manufacturer Haldiram’s plant in Noida’s Sector 65 around noon.

Gautam Budh Nagar’s deputy commissioner of police (zone-2), Harish Chander, said a team of police personnel and firefighters was rushed when the call was received, around noon. “When we reached, we found people coughing and gasping for breath. We cordoned off the area for nearly an hour to evacuate the employees working at the plant,” Chander said.

Around 2,500 workers were rescued from where a manufacturing and a processing unit were being run.

“We also asked the workers of adjoining buildings to come out immediately. The gas leaked through a valve of one of the four ammonia condensers in the maintenance department of the processing unit. Around 22 people who were working at the maintenance department were evacuated. One of the workers was rushed to a hospital, where he died later,” he said.

The deceased, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Murali Phoolpur village in Meerut, worked as the ammonia operator at the plant, officials said. “The cause of his death can only be ascertained after the autopsy, but prima facie it appears to be a case of death due to asphyxia,” Chander said.

“Three others, who had trouble breathing, were taken to a nearby private hospital later. They were discharged after primary treatment,” he added.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force, which was also present at the spot, controlled the gas leak.

The DCP said no case has been registered in the matter so far. “If the family of the deceased give a complaint against Haldiram’s, we will certainly lodge an FIR against the company,” he said.

Balveer Singh, general manager at the Haldiram plant, termed the gas leak an “accident” and said it was not due to a technical lapse. “The unit where the deceased was working has a clearance certificate from the fire department and other departments concerned,” he said.

He added the company will provide a job as compensation to Kumar’s wife. “Our officials are on their way to his village. Besides bearing the cost of education of his children and an ex-gratia compensation of ₹5 lakh, his wife will be offered work as a permanent employee with us,” he said.

“Every day, Kumar used to meet me in person to apprise me about the cooling plant. His death is a big loss for the company,” he added.