Gautam Budh Nagar police to get 41 bikes for patrolling

Gautam Budh Nagar is set to receive 41 bikes, also known as police response vehicles (PRVs), loaded with state-of-the-art gadgets and equipment in order to lessen the response time to emergency situations.

The bikes are being introduced in order to reduce the average response time of PRVs from 15 minutes to 12 minutes, especially in rural areas and congested urban areas where road connectivity is poor.

This was announced by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a ceremony in Lucknow on Tuesday. Adityanath said a total of 1,600 PRVs (two-wheelers) will be provided to different police stations across the state.

“Police machinery modernisation had been a long-standing demand and we have allotted Rs105 crore for the purpose. We have procured 3,300 two-wheelers and 903 four-wheelers. In the past 11 months, the UP Police has provided justice and security to all persons without any discrimination and through their good work, the UP Police has earned the trust of the people and set a new image of themselves,” Adityanath said.

Of the 1,600 bikes to be allotted, 1,500 will be in use while 100 vehicles will be kept in reserve at different police stations.

The bikes will be fitted with equipment such as mobile data terminal (MDT) in which directives will be provided from the control room regarding coordinates of the caller in distress. The bikes will be monitored through GPS and phone calls can also be made through them.

Apart from MDT, other gadgets such as a LED light, siren, crime scene kit, utility box, helmet with mic, torch, mobile charging point and bottle holder will also be provided in the bike.

Every bike will be ridden by one constable and a home guard and they will work in three shifts on a rotational basis.

Regarding allocation of vehicles, Gautam Budh Nagar will get 41 bikes of which 38 will be active and three will be kept in reserve. Lucknow being the capital city, will get the highest number of PRVs at 63. In the first round of allocation, police stations in Hardoi, Lakhimpur Khiri, Unnao, Sitapur and Rae Bareilly will receive the PRVs and all other districts, including GB Nagar, will receive the vehicles by March-end.

Gautam Budh Nagar currently has 47 PRVs and its response time — at 12 minutes and 38 seconds— has been ranked 11th in the state.

“We are yet to receive any official order regarding the PRVs. Currently, we have 47 PRVs active in the district,” AK Jha, superintendent of police (traffic), said.

The business community in Noida has welcomed the move and said increased patrolling and vigilance will ensure that crime is under control.

“This is a welcome move by CM Yogi as we have been demanding increased patrolling for a long time. The new bikes will ensure that there is more vigilance,” Vipin Malhan, president, Noida entrepreneurs association, said.

The chief minister also flagged off 100 PRV bikes on Tuesday and said the new vehicles will assist the UP Police in curbing the crime rate in the state.