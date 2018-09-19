Ghaziabad: 20-year-old beats father to death, he is killed by elder brother in late-night brawl

A father-son duo were killed and a third was injured during a late-night brawl when the family members tried to stop a 20-year-old man from allegedly consuming drugs at their makeshift house adjacent to Delhi-Meerut Road near Raj Nagar Extension crossing.

The police identified the two victims as Murli, 60, his younger son Nanhe, 20, while the injured older son was identified as Virender, 38.

Senior police officers, who visited the spot, said Murli and Nanhe sustained multiple injuries, which appeared to have been inflicted by heavy, blunt object.

Virender told police the brawl started around 1am on Tuesday. He said he had bought two goats for Rs 12,000 from Ghazipur market, Delhi, in order to improve the health of his brother Nanhe who had fallen into bad company and was suspectedly on drugs.

“Late night, my father and I saw him take drugs and we both rebuked him. He got angry and picked up a brick and landed blows on my father and also hit me repeatedly. Then he pulled out a stick and severely beat up my father who fell unconscious after bleeding heavily,” Virender, a daily wager, said.

“I got infuriated and landed a couple of blows on my younger brother and he also fell unconscious. I was severely injured in the left arm and right leg besides sustaining injuries to my head. Then I called up a friend and asked him to call the police,” he said.

“I did not hit my brother intentionally but it was out of anger when he beat up our father. There had been frequent altercations previously as well, but last night, it intensified and led to the deaths,” Virender added.

The police said when they reached the spot in the early hours of Tuesday, the two men had already died while Virender was sitting on a stool with both bodies lying in front of him.

“He was injured and was rushed to MMG Hospital for treatment. We tried to ask him about what happened, but he gave conflicting versions about the incident,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2), said.

The three men had come to Ghaziabad about six years ago from their village in Hardoi and were working as daily wagers.

“The man has given a statement that there was a brawl and his brother hit his father to death and that he hit his brother, leaving him dead. The injured man is now under custody and will be booked for murder,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

Virender said, “I had no intention to kill my brother. I am ready for any punishment. But it is my request that my two goats and my household items should be taken care of. Otherwise in my absence someone may escape with them. We have no women in the family. My wife died last winter due to an ailment and our mother died in my childhood,” he said.

The police said they will soon register an FIR after getting a complaint from a nearby shopkeeper at the Sihani Gate police station.

