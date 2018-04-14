Ghaziabad authority proposes 8km bypass road between elevated road and Delhi-Meerut Road

To bypass the upcoming housing hub — Raj Nagar Extension — the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has planned an 8km alternative route for movement of vehicles between the newly opened Hindon elevated road and the Delhi-Meerut (erstwhile NH-58) Road. The project will be implemented on the basis of a public-private partnership (PPP).

According to the members of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) – Raj Nagar Extension), nearly 17,000 families have already arrived and another 10,000 will arrive by the end of this year. The area has nearly 45 real estate projects, which are either occupied or under-construction.

The officials said that there is already a major flow of traffic from Delhi-Meerut Road and Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) towards the Hindon elevated road, which connects commuters to UP Gate and the Delhi-Ghaziabad border near East Delhi. However, the elevated road is, for now, open for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers only.

“The 8km bypass road is planned, as a large number of vehicles from the elevated road will completely bypass the residential hub of RNE and will take commuters further to Manan Dham near Morta on Delhi-Meerut Road. Commuters coming from Meerut and other areas on the route can also take the same route and move to the elevated road for proceeding to Delhi,” SS Verma, superintending engineer, GDA, said.

The first 5km portion of the road will move parallel to River Hindon, avoiding RNE, and is proposed to meet the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) or Dwarka Expressway. From there, the commuters will travel 3km (on the NPR) further to proceed to the Delhi-Meerut Road.

“The new bypass road is planned on PPP model and we are trying to find interested private players for the six-lane (three sides each) road, which is estimated at ₹200 crore. A revenue model is also being chalked out. For the first 5km, the GDA has land available and some part of the land is also available on the 3km stretch of the NPR. The land acquisition cost is estimated at around ₹520 crore and majority of the payment has been made by the authority,” Verma added.

The bypass road is planned considering that the Hindon elevated road will also see movement of commercial vehicles in future.

“Once the commercial vehicles get access to the elevated road, there would be major congestion at RNE as more housing development is planned along the stretch,” Ruchin Mehra, a resident, said.

With the help of the bypass road, the commuters will be able to reach UP Gate within 20 minutes, bypassing the RNE.