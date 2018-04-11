Ghaziabad authority seeks plans for smooth traffic flow

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Wednesday asked the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to prepare plans to improve the situation in Indirapuram and Modi Nagar.

The move to decongest two most congested parts of the city is a part of the Traffic Mobility Plan, aimed at improving traffic infrastructure in Ghaziabad.

CRRI and GDA held a meeting at the authority headquarters on Wednesday, in which the agency also submitted an inception report to the authority and identified 14 major traffic intersections where changes are required for improving traffic flow.

“We have specifically asked CRRI to prepare separate plans for Indirapuram and Modi Nagar. CRRI has agreed to survey and prepare plans for the two areas within 10 days. They will also take into consideration upcoming projects, such as the ongoing widening of highway under Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) project,” Ritu Maheshwari, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

The township of Indirapuram is heavily burdened by the increasing number of vehicles. Also, it has become a central part of the city as thousands of vehicles passing through the area to reach Noida and NH-24. The ongoing construction of the DME has also led to snarls.

“For Modi Nagar, the agency will consider the impact of the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which will come up on the median of the Delhi-Meerut Road (erstwhile NH-58). They will also consider traffic snarls due to the upcoming Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) project,” Maheshwari said.

The 14 intersections that were identified as problem points are Old Bus Stand, Chaudhary Morh, Ghookna, Karhera, Tila Morh, Indirapuram (starting points in Ghaziabad), DPS intersection, Madhuban Bapudham junction, Raj Nagar Extension, Sahibabad road junction, Indirapuram inside junction, Kavi Nagar - Razapur junction and Modi Nagar junction.

On February 3, GDA signed an MoU with CRRI for preparation of a Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the city. The plan aims to improve traffic movement, reduce travel time and will suggest improvements to existing infrastructure.

The final plan will be submitted to the authority in nine months. Under this, CRRI will suggest improvement measures to GDA and the authority will implement the measures to improve the existing traffic scenario.

The first part of the plan, the short-term plan, will be submitted within six months, while the long-term plan will be submitted within nine months from the date of signing of the MoU, officials said.

“In its inception report, CRRI has discussed the methodology to be followed for preparing the plan. They have detailed the sites visited and the different surveys they will be taking up for preparing the plan,” a GDA officer said.