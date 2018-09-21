Ghaziabad district officials will take over ‘Chhota Haridwar’

The Ghaziabad district magistrate has directed the administration officials to take over the administration of ‘Chhota Haridwar’, which is located on the Upper Ganga Canal (UGC).

Recently there were allegations that devotees taking a dip at the ghats were drowned by divers. The district magistrate has asked the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) to take over charge of the area as the administrator.

The UGC brings water from Haridwar and a temple complex was built around a decade ago in the canal area for devotees who take a dip and offer prayers, especially during the festival season.

In July, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Loni Nand Kishor Gurjar had alleged mismanagement of funds and claimed that devotees were drowned by divers deployed at the canal. The MLA also wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and brought several families to the office of the district magistrate whose kin had drowned in the canal.

District magistrate Ritu Maheshwari directed an inquiry into the matter and has now decided to appoint the SDM as the administrator of the site.

“The land belongs to UP irrigation department. There were concerns about the safety and security of the devotees. There were instances of people drowning, with some alleging that it was done deliberately. It was found that the arrangements at the site are not proper. Upon recommendation, the SDM has been appointed administrator,” Maheshwari said.

It is likely that the term ‘Chhota Haridwar’ for the site will be discontinued besides the SDM taking care of arrangements and managing the finances of the temple complex.

“A committee of six officials has been formed for the upkeep of the area. The boards at the site will be removed. The administration is taking over the premises. There is no clarity on the drowning incidents and a communication will be sent to district police for a detailed inquiry,” she said.

