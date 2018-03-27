Ghaziabad horror: Boy tied to a pole and beaten at GDA office, guard suspended

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has suspended a security guard and initiated disciplinary action against the two home guard personnel who were on duty at the GDA headquarters on March 24 after a video of them allegedly beating up a boy tied to a pole surfaced.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows one of the guards beating up the minor boy who is tied to a pole on the premises of the headquarters.

After Hindustan Times approached GDA vice-chairperson Ritu Maheshwari with photographs and videos of the alleged incident, she initiated an inquiry and also suspended the guard.

“The boy was allegedly caught committing a theft. An inquiry has been initiated in the matter and the guard has been suspended,” she said.

In the video of the alleged incident which happened in the early hours of March 24, a minor boy is allegedly seen tied to the pole with a wire. The guard, wielding a cane, is allegedly seen threatening the boy and then beating him up while asking him how many locks he had broken.

“I had broken the lock once... but I did not take anything away from the horticulture department. You can also get this confirmed by my mother. There was a motor inside but I did not take it away...,” the boy is purportedly heard telling the guard.

However, the guards allegedly did not hand over the boy to the police and punished him themselves on allegations of theft.

According to GDA sources, the boy allegedly picked up some material from the authority headquarters and was nabbed by the guards on duty.

“The boy was later tied to a pole near the main entrance. Later, his mother arrived and took him away. The incident in the video is inhuman and officials have taken cognizance,” the source said.

After the video came to the knowledge of senior officials, they responded in a press statement that two home guards, Rakesh Babu and Sanjeev Kumar, and guard Kalanath Jha were on duty at the office from 8pm to 5am on March 23-24.

They allegedly tied the boy to the pole around 4.30am on March 24 and officials have taken up disciplinary proceedings with regard to the incident, the statement by GDA said.

“Guard Rakesh Babu has been suspended while disciplinary action is being taken against the two others,” SK Rai, secretary, GDA, said.