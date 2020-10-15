e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

A special checking drive has also been launched near banks, jewellery shops, and liquor vends under the operation.

noida Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad Police launches “Operation Awara” to fight crimes like chain-snatching and mobile theft
Ghaziabad Police launches “Operation Awara” to fight crimes like chain-snatching and mobile theft(File Photo)
         

To put a curb on crimes like chain-snatching and mobile phone theft, the Ghaziabad Police has launched “Operation Awara”, under which suspicious “vagabonds” are being arrested, an official said on Thursday.

Police have nabbed 238 suspects so far under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and other relevant sections of the law, he said.

A special checking drive has also been launched near banks, jewellery shops, and liquor vends under “Operation Awara”.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that anti-social elements consuming liquor on roads or near the liquor shops would also be arrested.

The senior superintendent of police further said tenant verification has been started in the colonies, and legal action will be taken if any house owner is found renting a place without knowing the background of the tenants.

tags
top news
‘‘If agreements aren’t honoured...” Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘‘If agreements aren’t honoured...” Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: KL Rahul’s fifty keep KXIP going against RCB
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: KL Rahul’s fifty keep KXIP going against RCB
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
India expected to have Covid-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan
India expected to have Covid-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In