Ghaziabad: Teacher and student eloped to Punjab, girl remorseful of killing mom, say police

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old woman and took into custody a 17-year-old girl student who had allegedly attacked her mother with an iron rod on March 10. The 38-year-old woman died a day later.

According to the complaint filed by the teenaged girl’s father, his daughter and the teacher were in a relationship.

The duo had fled to Jalandhar in Punjab after the incident, the police said.

The police said they fled Ghaziabad with just Rs 1,500 and the teacher had started taking tuitions in Jalandhar to earn a living.

“In Jalandhar, they first stayed in religious places and then the woman sought help from a friend whom she knew through a social networking site. The friend allegedly tried to push the two into prostitution but they somehow managed to escape. Later, they returned to Ghaziabad to collect more money and clothes and were arrested by the police,” Beenu Singh, investigating officer, said.

The teacher, the police said, got married in May 2010 and divorced in 2018.

“I am all alone in the world and i take strength from the girl who is with me. My mother stays in Delhi. I have no child from my marriage,” she said.

The two were nabbed from Ghaziabad railway station while trying to board a train to Jalandhar. The girl said she developed affections for her teacher two years ago.

“In 2016, I got rusticated from school and I ran away from home. I called up my teacher and she gave me shelter. Since that day, we have been together. A couple of months before my mother’s death, we were staying together when the police were called on us. We decided to part ways. I returned to my house but my family remained suspicious that I will go away again,” the girl said.

She expressed remorse for her mother’s death and said her attack was not intentional but the result of events that happened a day before the incident.

“A couple of days before the incident with my mother, someone sent a message to my sister that I will go away with my teacher again. My father got angry and threatened me. My mother rebuked me the next day while serving food and I hit her in a fit of rage. Then, I ran away and called my teacher. We met at Mohan Nagar and went away together,” the girl, a class 12 student, said.

“I don’t know what the future has in store for us. I know my teacher loves me more than my family and I love her too,” she said.

Her father said he would not forgive her.

“Her mother loved her so much but our family fell apart after the teacher entered her life. We did not know about their relationship till they started staying together. We had to take the help of police to bring them back,” her father said.