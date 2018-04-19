Greater Noida authority to open all facilities in sports complex by July

The Greater Noida authority is all set to open all facilities in the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex within the next three months.

The Greater Noida authority, in 2015, had assured residents that sports facilities inside the 39-acre facility, built with a budget of ₹130 crore, will be opened in 2016.

However, the authority could not meet the deadline and on October 27, 2016,then Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Deepak Aggarwal had shown the facility to its 536 members and decided to allow membership to others as well.

But, later, Aggarwal was transferred out of Greater Noida, thereby delaying the opening of the facilities in the complex.

The management committee of the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex on Tuesday took several decisions, including appointing agencies to run the facilities in the complex.

“The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Alok Tandon has decided to allow members use all facilities inside the complex. We will ensure that all facilities are operational in the next three months,” Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Greater Noida authority, said.

Eight of the 18 facilities in the complex are already being used. The authority aims to open the remaining 10 for its members.

The facilities that are currently functional in the complex are a cricket ground, with a seating capacity of 10,000 people, a cricket practice area, football ground, badminton court, bowling alley, tennis practice court, shooting range and skating rink.

The facilities that are yet to become operational are the Olympic-size swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts, jogging track, aquatic stadium, table tennis and squash courts, tennis court, club area and the athletic track.

“The management committee has also decided to appoint a secretary and manager for the complex — a step that will help in its smooth functioning. We have also extended the contract with Afghanistan to allow that country to continue using the cricket ground here as the home ground of their team,” Tyagi said.

“Some of the facilities are already being used by the members. Now, we will make efforts to ensure that all facilities, which are available in the complex, are open to members,” Tandon said.