Greater Noida: Man shot at while foiling burglary bid

A 24-year-old lawyer was shot at while trying to foil a robbery bid at a jewellery store located on the ground floor of his house in Jalalpur village in Greater Noida on Saturday. The lawyer, Monu Sharma, is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at a private hospital.

Monu lives with his family at Jalalpur village, under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station. According to his family, the incident took place around 1am on Saturday when the family was asleep.

“We have a jewellery store on the ground floor of our house. On Saturday, we woke up to the sound of some persons banging against the shutter of the store. From my balcony, I saw four persons trying to break-in. By then, my father and brother were also up and we went downstairs,” Sonu, Monu’s brother, said.

Sonu said that he and Monu tried to nab the thieves. “We caught hold of two of them. However, one of the others shot at my brother in the neck and then they fled. We immediately took Monu to Kailash hospital in Noida and called up the police helpline (100),” Sonu said.

Based on the family’s complaint, an attempt to murder case (Section 307 of the IPC) has been registered at the Bisrakh police station. Two persons, Shankar and Roop Kishor, working at a construction site nearby, were named as suspects in the FIR, along with two accomplices. The family in its statement alleged that they identified Shankar Rook and Kishor as seen them at a construction site nearby their house.

“We have detained both the men for questioning. It doesn’t seem like they were the ones who attacked Monu. They allege that it is a case of mistaken identity. A probe is on and we will nab the suspects soon,” Manoj Kumar Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 03:19 IST