Greater Noida to select agency to demolish illegal buildings

The Greater Noida authority on Monday said it will soon select agencies which will be tasked with demolishing all unauthorised and unsafe buildings across the city.

The move comes after the collapse of twin buildings in Shahberi July, which claimed nine lives. The authority has decided to select agencies so that it can demolish buildings that are unsafe for habitation, officials said.

“We want to empanel more than one agency for the demolition job. The objective is that we can take the services of these agencies in need. We will empanel the agencies which will offer lowest cost for demolition,” said Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority is expected to finalise the agencies in the next one or two months.

Officials said the authority cannot let unsafe buildings house people and risk their lives. However, the authority did not tell the exact number of the buildings that have been deemed unsafe.

After the Shahberi collapse, the Greater Noida authority had, in July this year, sealed around 30 buildings, which flout provisions of the building bylaws. The owners of these buildings did not install lift, leave setback areas and didn’t take no- objection certificate for fire safety.

“It means that in case of a fire, those living in these buildings may be trapped and help may not be able to reach them. If the fire department NOC is not obtained for a building, fire tenders will not be able to reach the spot when needed. We have decided to demolish all unsafe buildings with the help of agencies to be selected,” said a Greater Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

A few days after twin buildings collapsed, the authority had vacated five buildings and sealed a total of 26 building as these were built without approvals on the village land. Some buildings were also sealed in other villages in Greater Noida. The Greater Noida authority has not, however, demolished any building, which was sealed or served notices.

“We have decided to select agencies for demolition because experts are required for demolition. The expert agencies do demolition in such a manner so that it does not cause any harm to the neighbouring structures,” said the CEO.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 13:24 IST