In Noida, cold forces schools shut for two days

noida Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
The Noida district administration on Monday announced that all schools up to class 8 in the district will remain closed for the next two days due to intense cold wave. The announcement came after low temperatures were observed across the National Capital Region (NCR).

“All private and public schools, from nursery to class 8, will remain shut on December 31 and 1st January, 2020. The decision was taken keeping in mind the cold wave that has gripped the district,” district magistrate Brijesh Narayan Singh said.

Officials said that if the need arises, this emergency break may be extended, but, so far, the decision has only been taken for today and tomorrow. The order has been sent to all schools through the designated officials, the DM said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature settled at 2.6°Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory—taken as the standard for Noida—four notches below the season’s average, and humidity was 100%.

Meanwhile, the air quality, on the CPCB’s pollution scale with 0 being the best and 500 being the worst, continued to be in the ‘severe’ category in Noida (471), Greater Noida (448) and Ghaziabad (439).

