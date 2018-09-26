Jewar airport: Impact study gets approved

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the social impact assessment (SIA) report that contains the details of the land identified for the development of an international airport at Jewar along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

UP chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey held a meeting with members of Noida International Airport Limited, a company formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to supervise and develop the Jewar airport project.

The meeting was held in Lucknow and the consultant of the project, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India, also gave a presentation about the concession agreement draft to the chief

secretary.

“The UP government will first approve the SIA report in the cabinet, then issue a notification to make way for land acquisition,” a UP government official said.

“As per the suggestions by the government, PwC India and officials of the central government’s planning department will study concession agreement modalities. We will revise the concession agreement and hopefully get approvals for selecting a developer for the project,” he added.

The UP government has directed officials to revise and provide the concession agreement draft for discussion in the next 10 to 15 days.

Once that is done, the Uttar Pradesh government will issue a notification with regard to the agreement to make way for the selection of the developer, officials said.

The UP government also gave the green signal for Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) to work as a special purpose vehicle and supervise the airport development.

The UP chief secretary will be chairperson of the NIAL and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) top boss will be chief executive officer.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government is yet to issue a notification regarding the same.

As of now, the Yeida is the international airport project’s nodal agency.

But once the UP government issues a notification, the NIAL will supervise the development of the Jewar international airport project.

The Yeida, the Greater Noida authority as well as the Noida authority have a stake in the NIAL.

The Noida authority and the Uttar Pradesh government will both have a stake of 37.5 % each in the company, while the Greater Noida authority and the Yamuna authority will have a stake of 12.5% each.

The chief executive officers of the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities will be members of this company.

Other members include the director of the civil aviation department of the Uttar Pradesh government, the secretary, finance, of the Uttar Pradesh government, and the secretary, industries department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Uttar Pradesh government, in the first phase, will acquire 1,257 hectares from six villages.

Earlier, the plan was to acquire 1,441 hectares of land from eight villages, including Rohi, Parohi, Banwaribas, Ramner, Dayanatpur, Kishorpur, Mukimpur Shivara and Ranhera. However, the district administration excluded

Kishorpur and Mukimpur Shivara villages from the first phase.

“The UP government is likely to issue a notification for the land acquisition of the airport very soon after completing the requisite formalities,” BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

