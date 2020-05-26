e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Kailash hospital becomes fourth isolation facility to treat Covid-19 cases

Kailash hospital becomes fourth isolation facility to treat Covid-19 cases

noida Updated: May 26, 2020 23:13 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
Sanjeev K Jha
Hindustantimes
         

The number of coronavirus disease cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district rose to 362, with three new cases reported on Tuesday. The district also got its fourth Covid-19 isolation facility and its first L-1 facility at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida.

The UP government has come up with three-tier dedicated Covid-19 hospitals across the state. The L-1 category hospitals are meant for Covid-19 positive patients having no complications while the L-2 category hospitals are meant for patients who have moderate complications. The L-3 categroy hospitals are meant for admission of patients requiring critical care.

District surveillance officer Dr. Sunil Dohre said the hospital is a primary care (L-1) Covid-19 facility for those who tested positive for the virus but do not require critical care. Till now, such patients were advised to remain in home quarantine.

The other three isolation facilities are Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida (L-3, 200 beds, of which 47 occupied), the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (L-2, SSPGTI) [50 beds, 17 are occupied], and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) [L-2, 150 beds, 57 occupied].

“Kailash Hospital has 100 beds, of which two are occupied,” he said. “With just 113 beds occupied in the district out of 500 available, it clearly indicates that the district is all set to take care of Covid-19 patients in an effective manner.”

“We have never lagged behind in active participation at the time of any crisis,” said a spokesperson of Kailash Hospital.

On Tuesday, nine Covid-19 patients were discharged.

Dohre said that the three new cases included a 20-year-old man under treatment at GIMS, a 39-year-old woman from Salarpur and a 38-year-old man from Gijhod. “Totally, 244 patients have been discharged from different hospitals. While five patients have so far lost their lives and 16 have been cross notified from other districts and states, we now have only 113 active cases,” he said.

Dohre said that health camps were organised in 13 sensitive places in the district on Tuesday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 662 people were screened and 12 of them, who had fever, have been referred to the district hospital. The district, at present, has 47 containment zones in category I and 32 in category-II,” he said.

Giving details of the cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, he said that while seven of them are from Delhi, one patient each from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While one patient has a duplicate entry in the log, the remaining six are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including three from Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In