Kailash hospital becomes fourth isolation facility to treat Covid-19 cases

noida

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:13 IST

The number of coronavirus disease cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district rose to 362, with three new cases reported on Tuesday. The district also got its fourth Covid-19 isolation facility and its first L-1 facility at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida.

The UP government has come up with three-tier dedicated Covid-19 hospitals across the state. The L-1 category hospitals are meant for Covid-19 positive patients having no complications while the L-2 category hospitals are meant for patients who have moderate complications. The L-3 categroy hospitals are meant for admission of patients requiring critical care.

District surveillance officer Dr. Sunil Dohre said the hospital is a primary care (L-1) Covid-19 facility for those who tested positive for the virus but do not require critical care. Till now, such patients were advised to remain in home quarantine.

The other three isolation facilities are Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida (L-3, 200 beds, of which 47 occupied), the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (L-2, SSPGTI) [50 beds, 17 are occupied], and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) [L-2, 150 beds, 57 occupied].

“Kailash Hospital has 100 beds, of which two are occupied,” he said. “With just 113 beds occupied in the district out of 500 available, it clearly indicates that the district is all set to take care of Covid-19 patients in an effective manner.”

“We have never lagged behind in active participation at the time of any crisis,” said a spokesperson of Kailash Hospital.

On Tuesday, nine Covid-19 patients were discharged.

Dohre said that the three new cases included a 20-year-old man under treatment at GIMS, a 39-year-old woman from Salarpur and a 38-year-old man from Gijhod. “Totally, 244 patients have been discharged from different hospitals. While five patients have so far lost their lives and 16 have been cross notified from other districts and states, we now have only 113 active cases,” he said.

Dohre said that health camps were organised in 13 sensitive places in the district on Tuesday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 662 people were screened and 12 of them, who had fever, have been referred to the district hospital. The district, at present, has 47 containment zones in category I and 32 in category-II,” he said.

Giving details of the cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, he said that while seven of them are from Delhi, one patient each from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While one patient has a duplicate entry in the log, the remaining six are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including three from Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.