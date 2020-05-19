e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Landlord assaults cops for helping tenant being evicted, arrested

Landlord assaults cops for helping tenant being evicted, arrested

noida Updated: May 19, 2020 23:13 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old landlord allegedly assaulted a head constable and a constable on Tuesday afternoon for helping a migrant worker who he was reportedly evicting from his house in Chotpur village, police said. A case has been lodged in the matter and the suspect has been arrested.

According to police officers, the Behlolpur police post’s PRV received a call by one Ravindra who said he was being forcibly evicted by his landlord in Chotpur.

“After getting the call, two police personnel went to the spot. It seems that the man, who works as a daily wager, was being evicted from his house as he could not pay the rent anymore. He was sharing the accommodation with others who had already left the city a few days ago, and Ravindra was left behind alone,” a police officer said.

When the police personnel tried to intervene on Ravindra’s behalf, the landlord, identified as Banwari Lal Gupta, allegedly attacked them with an iron rod.

“The rod struck the head constable Brajpal’s hand. When he tried to stop Gupta, the suspect used a knife to attack him slashing his stomach. The constable, Lakshman, tried to hold the suspect but was also attacked by Gupta with the knife in his stomach. The two policemen then managed to hold off Gupta after which they informed the Phase 3 police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 2) Harish Chandra.

The police said the suspect was then arrested from the spot while the weapon was also seized. He was booked under sections 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the national disaster management act, epidemic act, and arms act.

The injured police personnel were taken to a private hospital where they are said to be stable and out of danger.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In