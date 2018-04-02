Man beats mother to death, injures brothers at G Noida residence

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and grievously injured his two brothers at their house in Rasoolpur village of Greater Noida, over a property dispute, the police said.

According to the police, the accused Ajeet, 35, wanted to live separately and had been fighting with his family members. Shakuntala Devi, 60, was asleep when her son attacked her, the police said. “The incident took place around 6am when the family was asleep. Ajeet attacked his mother with an iron rod. Her cries for help brought his two younger brothers to the spot. When they tried to intervene, Ajeet attacked them as well,” Shalendra Pratap Singh, station house officer, Jarcha police station, said.

“There was a dispute among the family members for quite some time now. Ajeet, who was married, wanted to stay separately and this led to frequent arguments. However, no complaint in this regard had been filed earlier,” Singh said.

Raj Singh Rana, Ajeet’s uncle, said theirs was a land dispute. “Ajeet wanted to live separately and wanted his share of the family land,” he said.

The police said Ajeet worked in the finance department of a private bank and did field work for the organisation while his two brothers were engaged in agriculture. Their father, who is recovering from an accident a few years ago, also lives with them.

An FIR was registered in the case at Jarcha police station under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police arrested Ajeet late on Monday. He had fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Devi died while she was being shifted to Sarvodaya Hospital in Ghaziabad.

“Pushpender is critical, as he suffered grievous head injuries and is on ventilator support. We are trying to shift him to a Delhi hospital. Ratender is also critical. I had to rush Pushpendra on a bike to a hospital in the NTPC area and he was furious with Ajeet, even in an injured state. I had to wrap his head with a cloth and ride the bike with the help of another person,” Rana said.