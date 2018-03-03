Man detained for stealing women’s inner wear in Noida

A 25-year-old man was detained by the police on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday for allegedly stealing women’s clothes, including undergarments, from a residential society in Noida’s Sector 93.

According to police, the thefts took place around 12.30am on Saturday. Ashok Kumar (25), a cab driver, was apprehended by a group of residents for stealing clothes that were put outside on a clothesline for drying in Express View Apartments in Sector 93.

“Around 12.30 am, our security guard spotted a man running away after stealing clothes. We made a round of our housing society complex and saw a man coming out of a park. The security guard confirmed that he was the same man who had ran away with the clothes. We checked his WagonR car and found his car littered with garments, all women’s, including undergarments,” Tanmay Shankar, a resident of Express View Apartments, said.

The residents said the man ‘appeared to be of a perverted mindset’ since he was stealing only women’s clothes.

“We think the man might be mentally ill as he was stealing only women’s clothes. Such men are dangerous to society and we called up the police immediately. When we asked the man as to why he was stealing clothes, he told us that he intends to sell them,” Shankar said.

According to police, the man was questioned by the police after a complaint was received from the residents of Sector 93. Ashok Kumar, who hails from Jahangirpur, drives a cab for a living.

However, no case has been filed against him so far.

“Prima facie, the man appears to be mentally ill. But no case has been registered yet since there is no complainant. We might book him under Indian Penal Code section 151 (disruption of peace) if anyone complains against him,” Mithilesh Upadhyay, station house officer, Phase 2 police station, said.

Sector 93 police post in-charge Niraj Malik, who questioned Kumar, said man was inebriated at the time of the incident.

“The man claims that he had a cab booking for IGI Airport from Express View apartments and he was waiting for the customer. He claims that he had stolen a salwar that was hanging on a clothesline to dust his car and he was caught by residents,” Malik said.

“As for the clothes in his car, there has been no complaint that he has stolen clothes, so we cannot charge him,” he said.