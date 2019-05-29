Man gets 10 years in jail for burning wife to death over dowry demands

The district court on Monday awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment to a man for killing his wife over dowry in July 2014. The deceased woman’s mother-in-law was, however, acquitted as she was not living with the couple at the time.

As per the prosecution’s version, Kamal Singh, a resident of the Dhanori Kalan village, had lodged an FIR at the Rabupura police station on July 3,2014, stating his daughter Jyoti, alias Renu, had been burnt to death by her in-laws.

He stated in the FIR that Jyoti had married Pawan Singh on March 10, 2012. He added that though he had given her in-laws dowry as per his financial position, they were not satisfied.they kept demanding a motorcycle and more cash. They physically and mentally tortured her as he could not fulfil their demand. He alleged that on July 3, 2014, they burnt her to death and, on the pretext getting her treated, took her out of the village and cremated her body in the Faleda village jungle area. Kamal added that he and the rest of the family was not allowed to see her body.

Based on the complaint, the police had lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498A, 304B, 201 and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. On October 1, 2014, the police had filed a chargesheet in the lower court .

On February 21, 2015, the case was referred to the sessions court. On May 29, 2015, a chargesheet was filed in the sessions court.

The three persons accused of the crime were Jyoti’s husband Pawan Singh, her mother-in-law Laxmi Devi and brother-in-law Neeraj Singh. Neeraj died during the proceedings and charges against him were dropped.

Pawan claimed Jyoti was alone at home on the day and the fire in which she got burnt and died broke out accidentally. Regarding the dowry demands, he stated that he and his family were well-off, and he had not demanded anything.

“Additional Sessions Judge Ved Prakash Verma has held the husband Pawan Singh guilty and awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under IPC sections 304B and one year’s imprisonment under IPC Section 498A and two years under IPC Section 201. All sentences will run concurrently. Her mother-in-law Laxmi Devi was, however, acquitted as she was not living with the couple,” Rohtash Sharma, additional district government counsel, said on Tuesday.

First Published: May 29, 2019 12:00 IST