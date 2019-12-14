Man jumps in front of Delhi Metro train; wife kills herself, daughter in Noida flat

noida

A woman hanged herself and her daughter from a ceiling fan in their Noida flat, hours after her husband jumped in front a moving metro train and ended his life on Friday night, police said. Initial probe showed that the family was facing a financial crisis.

The family, from Nolambur in Tamil Nadu, had moved in an apartment in Noida’s Sector 128 four months ago.

Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer, Noida 1, said the 33-year-old man worked as a general manager in a private company in Delhi, said.

“He lived with his wife, 30, and daughter, 5, at the 7th floor flat in Sector 128. The child studied in KG while the woman was a housewife,” he said.

Pandey added, “On December 13, the man jumped before a moving metro train at Jawaharlal Nehru Metro station in Delhi at 11:30 am. The security persons tried to rescue him but he succumbed to injuries.”

The victim’s body was then sent to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi for post-mortem. The officer said the Delhi police informed victim’s family members about the matter.

The victim’s younger brother, who is doing a pilot training course in Delhi, also lives with the family.

“The family members had visited the hospital and they appeared upset. The victim’s brother stayed back in the hospital while his wife and daughter returned home. It appears the woman first hanged the child and then herself from a ceiling fan,” Pandey said.

He said primary investigation shows the family was facing financial crisis. “The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and reports are awaited. We have not found any suicide note from the spot. We are investigating the matter,” he said.