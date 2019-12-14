e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Noida

Man jumps in front of Delhi Metro train; wife kills herself, daughter in Noida flat

A police officer said that the man jumped before a moving metro train at Jawaharlal Nehru Metro station in Delhi in the morning. The security persons tried to rescue him but he succumbed to injuries.

noida Updated: Dec 14, 2019 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Noida
Police said the man jumped before a moving metro train at Jawaharlal Nehru Metro station in Delhi on the morning of December 13, 2019.
Police said the man jumped before a moving metro train at Jawaharlal Nehru Metro station in Delhi on the morning of December 13, 2019.(Sakib Ali / HT Photo )
         

A woman hanged herself and her daughter from a ceiling fan in their Noida flat, hours after her husband jumped in front a moving metro train and ended his life on Friday night, police said. Initial probe showed that the family was facing a financial crisis.

The family, from Nolambur in Tamil Nadu, had moved in an apartment in Noida’s Sector 128 four months ago.

Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer, Noida 1, said the 33-year-old man worked as a general manager in a private company in Delhi, said.

“He lived with his wife, 30, and daughter, 5, at the 7th floor flat in Sector 128. The child studied in KG while the woman was a housewife,” he said.

Pandey added, “On December 13, the man jumped before a moving metro train at Jawaharlal Nehru Metro station in Delhi at 11:30 am. The security persons tried to rescue him but he succumbed to injuries.”

The victim’s body was then sent to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi for post-mortem. The officer said the Delhi police informed victim’s family members about the matter.

The victim’s younger brother, who is doing a pilot training course in Delhi, also lives with the family.

“The family members had visited the hospital and they appeared upset. The victim’s brother stayed back in the hospital while his wife and daughter returned home. It appears the woman first hanged the child and then herself from a ceiling fan,” Pandey said.

He said primary investigation shows the family was facing financial crisis. “The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and reports are awaited. We have not found any suicide note from the spot. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

tags
top news
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Noida News