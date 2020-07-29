e-paper
Man kills wife after tiff, dumps body in field; arrested

Man kills wife after tiff, dumps body in field; arrested

noida Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly beating his wife to death and then allegedly dumping her body in a paddy field in Noida on Monday.

The suspect — identified as Uttam Lal, 45, hailing from Bihar’s Purnea district — lived in a rented house in Mangrauli village under Expressway police station. Officials said that the suspect would often consume alcohol and indulge in heated arguments and fights with his wife. On the night of July 27, one such fight turned ugly after Lal reached home drunk and indulged in an argument with his wife. The tiff soon turned ugly with Lal killing his wife in a fit of rage later.

“The accused Uttam Lal alias Gulcchawas used to work as daily wager at fields near the village. In the night of July 27, when he reached home drunk, a fight broke out between the couple and in a fit of rage Lal beat up his wife, causing her to sustain severe head injuries to which she succumbed later,” SHO of Expressway police station, Yogesh Malik, said

After the killing, he dumped the body of his wife and fled, police said.

“He carried his wife’s body to a desolate farmland and dumped it there. He was arrested from the neighbouring Chaprauli village, where he was hiding. The accused was produced in a local court which remanded him in 14 days of judicial custody,” Malik added.

An FIR was lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), the police said.

