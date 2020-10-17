Man put on payroll of Greater Noida firm twice, drew two salaries for a year; arrested

noida

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:43 IST

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly defrauding a company in Greater Noida by getting himself enrolled on the payroll twice through forged identities and thus drawing two salaries, the police said.

According to the police, the suspect, Ram Kumar Das, had joined Minda Corporations Limited in Greater Noida through a contractor two years ago. In June last year, however, he allegedly got himself secretly enrolled in the same company again via another contractor, thus ending up on the payroll twice. Police said Das allegedly managed to pull this off till mid-October this year, before the firm got on to his act and approached the police.

The complainant, Nirankar Singh, assistant manager (HR-Minda Corporations Limited), in the FIR has alleged that the suspect used to mark his biometric attendance for his two different work profiles through two different fingers. Das was allegedly getting the double salary for over a year, the complaint added. “In March 2020, the company replaced the biometric attendance with the card system due to health safety protocols due to Covid-19. The suspect, meanwhile, got two cards made through two contractors, and started marking his attendance using them on two different machines,” he stated in the FIR.

To improve safety, the company had recently introduced a face detector at the entrance.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, station house officer, Ecotech III police station, said to avoid detection in the face detector, the suspect allegedly went to the first contractor and got his photo approved in the machine. “The suspect then went to the second contractor for the same process, and the system detected his photo, which had already been fed into the database. Suspecting fraud, the contractor alerted the company’s management,” Kumar said, adding that the suspect was interrogated where he allegedly admitted to have marked attendance through a double identity.

The management conducted an audit and found that the suspect has allegedly cheated the firm of about ₹81,715 besides his salary from the company in one year. Singh on Thursday filed a complaint at the Sector Ecotech III police station. When contacted, Singh admitted that the incident took place, but refused to share a comment.

The station house officer said that around 800 people work in the company and hence the suspect allegedly managed to use the crowd to disguise his identity and get a double salary for some months. “A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The suspect was arrested from the company premises the same day. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.