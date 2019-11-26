NBCC to start work at Amrapali projects

noida

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:04 IST

The state-run company NBBC (India) Ltd on Monday floated a tender to hire firms that will finish and deliver flats in seven incomplete housing projects of the Amrapali Group in Noida and Greater Noida.

Once the firms are hired, construction will resume at the projects, NBCC officials said.

NBCC took over the project in July on the Supreme Court’s orders after homebuyers petitioned it following the Group’s failure to deliver around 30,000 flats in 15 projects. The promoters of the Group were jailed, and the court receiver is controlling the firm.

In the first tranche, NBCC has invited firms to compete for tenders to the following projects: Centurion Park in Greater Noida’s sector Techzone-4; Silicon City-I and Silicon City-II in Noida’s sector 76, Zodiac in Noida’s sector 120, Sapphire-I and II in Noida’s sector 45, and Princely Estate in Noida’s sector 76.

According to NBCC, Centurion Park has a budget of ₹169.27 crore, Silicon City-I ₹131 crore, Silicon City-II ₹76.67 crore, Zodiac ₹65.32 crore, Sapphire-I ₹21.34 crore, Sapphire-II ₹59.61 crore and Princely Estate ₹39.35 crore.

The last date to apply for the tender is December 30, 2019 for five projects— Centurion, Silicon City-I, II, Zodiac and Sapphire-II. The last date for Princely Estate and Sapphire-I is December 26, 2019, officials said.

“We have started the process to hire a construction company to finish and deliver incomplete housing projects of Amrapali in compliance with the Supreme Court directive. Once the construction companies are hired, work at the site will begin immediately as per rules,” said a NBCC official not authorised to speak to media.

On July 23, the Supreme Court had appointed the court receiver to carry out various activities, such as registration of ready flats, accepting money from buyers, selling unsold flats, and ensuring completion of the stuck housing projects. The court gave one month’s time for execution of registry. But later it extended the deadline for three months as more time was required for verification of documents related with the flats. The court receiver said that after the floating of the tender by NBCC, they are arranging the funds.

“We are arranging funds so that the construction can be started at the site and incomplete flats are completed. We are having meetings with all stakeholders to finalise things and pave way for flat registration and construction,” said Supreme Court-appointed receiver, R Venkataramani.

These 16 projects include Sapphire I and II, Silicon City, Princely Estate, Zodiac, Platinum, Castle, Leisure Valley, Centurion and Eden Park, among others, in Noida and Greater Noida. However, around 32,000 flats are yet to be finished or delivered to apartment buyers in these projects, officials said.

“We hope NBCC will select construction company at the earliest as per rules and work will start so that the homebuyers can get justice,” said Venkataramani.

Homebuyers said the government should provide special fund to Amrapali projects.

“We are happy that after Supreme Court order and appointment of court receiver things are moving in positive direction for homebuyers. But we demand that the central and the state government should also provide adequate funds to finish Amrapali flats without delay. Without funds construction will get delayed,” said Abhishek Kumar president of Noida Extension flat owners welfare association that has written to government on the issue.

Timeline:

Amrapali Group launched projects from 2008-09

The delivery period started by 2012-end

It started failing on delivery from 2014

In October, 2017, a bank filed a plea in National Company Law Tribunal dragging the realty major for insolvency proceedings

In October 2017, NCLT appointed a resolution professional to take control of Amrapali Group

A group of buyers had in November in 2017 filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking justice

In February 2019, SC directed Delhi police to arrest Amrapali Group directors for cheating and duping homebuyers

On July 23, 2019, SC cancelled registration of Amrapali, and handed over control of realty firm to court receiver