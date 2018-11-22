NGT seeks action plan for Indirapuram’s solid waste dumping site in Ghaziabad

Acting on complaints from citizens regarding the solid-waste dumping site at Indirapuram, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the constitution of a joint committee of officials from different Ghaziabad agencies, as well as the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), to prepare and execute an action plan regarding the same.

A petition was filed before the NGT by a confederation of trans-Hindon residents’ welfare associations (RWA), who contended that the dumping and burning of solid waste at the site was leading to hazardous environmental effects, while highlighting the alleged failure of the administration to take effective steps.

The matter relates to an 11-acre plot opposite Kanawani, which is being used as a site for the disposal of daily solid waste.

According to the applicant, no site had been specified as a dumping ground in Ghaziabad’s Master Plan — 2021, but garbage continued to be dumped and burnt at the site.

“Solid waste from Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Vaishali is being dumped there and adversely affecting the air quality. The sanitary landfill is stinking, unhygienic and unscientific. Waste generators are not segregating the waste as required, nor are they storing the construction and demolition waste, or horticulture and garden waste. We had to approach the NGT to compel authorities into finding a solution,” Mohan Sangwan, general secretary of the confederation, said.

The applicants, to substantiate their case, submitted various newspaper reports and photographs of the site in question. A bench of the tribunal, headed by justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, on November 19, said that based on the presented evidence, the allegation presented a prima facie non-compliance with the central environment ministry’s Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The bench, in its order, laid blame on the Ghaziabad Development Authority and the municipal corporation. “The Ghaziabad district magistrate, as well as the state pollution control board are also required to monitor the situation,” the order said.

The tribunal has constituted the committee of representatives and directed them to prepare an appropriate action plan and execute the same. It has directed the district magistrate to act as a nodal officer for the purpose and submit the plan.

“The joint committee may hold its first meeting within two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order. The committee may also address the issue of burning of garbage, to avoid adverse impacts on public health. The committee may also evolve a mechanism for penalties against violators,” the tribunal further added.

The tribunal has also directed that the petitioner will also be at liberty to put forward their representations before the committee.

The city, at present, generates an estimated of 950 metric tonnes of daily solid waste but is still to get a scientific solid-waste management plant. According to CP Singh, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner, the two detailed project reports for waste-to-compost and waste-to-energy plants, at Modinagar and Galand respectively, had been sent to the state administration for approval.

“We will take action against those who are spreading pollution at the site. Further action, as per the tribunal’s directions, will also be complied with,” AK Tiwari, regional manager, UPPCB, said.

