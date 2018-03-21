Noida: 20-yr-old BTech student found, he was robbed by an auto gang, says family

The police late Tuesday found the 20-year-old BTech student, who had gone missing after boarding an autorickshaw outside Vaishali Metro station on Monday night. His family had alleged that he was abducted.

Maaz Khan, a BTech student of a Greater Noida college and a native of Meerut, was returning to Ghaziabad from the Delhi airport on Monday afternoon after he missed his flight to Saudi Arabia. He had called up his family at night and told them that he had boarded an autorickshaw outside the Metro station in Ghaziabad around 10.30pm.

“The youth was found near ISBT Kaushambi and was he roaming about in a semi-conscious state. The men in the auto allegedly beat him up and also robbed him of his valuables — cash, wallet and other items. He was later pushed out of the autorickshaw by the miscreants. He was admitted to a hospital and the case has been referred to the Link Road police station,” Bhupendra Singh, sub-inspector, Indirapuram police station, said.

Police said gangs of robbers, who drive around in autorickshaws, pick up unsuspecting passengers and then rob them of their valuables after assaulting them. Several such cases have been reported from Ghaziabad in the recent past.

Indirapuram circle officer Dharmendra Chauhan was not available for comment.

“Khan seems to be under the influence of some intoxicant and he looked brutally beaten up. He has bruises all over his body and there was considerable swelling on his body and face. He was robbed just as we had feared. His valuables — cash and other items — were also missing. We are now shifting him to another hospital in Meerut,” Shahnawaz, Khan’s uncle.

This is the second such incident in the recent past in Ghaziabad wherein passengers have been robbed and, in one instance, killed.

A 28-year-old accountant from Rampur was found murdered in Rajendra Nagar after robbers allegedly used his ATM card to withdraw money from his account.

He had boarded a bus from his home town at Rampur and had reached Anand Vihar. Later, he was found murdered in Sahibabad. His family, too, believed that he was a victim of a gang of robbers who operated in their autorickshaws.

“We have directed the Link Road and Indirapuram police station officers to be more vigilant during the night hours and to also keep checking autorickshaws. In the case of Maaz Khan, all legal action will be taken and the case has been be transferred to the police station concerned. Our teams will work out the case soon,” Akash Tomar, superintendent of police, city, said.