Home / Noida / Noida: 3 arrested, over 600 vehicles penalised for flouting Covid curbs

Noida: 3 arrested, over 600 vehicles penalised for flouting Covid curbs

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the ‘red zone’ for Covid-19.

noida Updated: Jun 27, 2020 11:10 IST
Noida, Uttar Pradesh
The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration.
Three people were arrested and owners of 611 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, five vehicles was impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Friday night, the police said, even as curbs imposed nationwide to contain the spread of coronavirus have been eased now.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the ‘red zone’ for Covid-19.  

“One FIR was registered and three persons were arrested for violating CrPC 144. A total of 1,809 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 611 of them, while another five were impounded,” the police said in a statement. 

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

