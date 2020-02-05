Noida: Agency finalised, work to begin on 3 underpasses to ease traffic

noida

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:37 IST

The Noida authority Wednesday said it has finalised an agency that will soon start work on three underpasses on the 25km Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to ease traffic congestion faced by thousands of motorists daily.

Meanwhile, the agency for a fourth underpass is about to be finalised soon. Thousands of motorists face huge jams while crossing over to the other side of the expressway.

“We have finalised an agency that will build three underpasses. We are likely to sign an agreement with the agency before it starts work at the site. We will share the name of the agency once the agreement is signed and all other formalities are completed,” KK Aggarwal, general manager, Noida authority, said.

The authority will build one underpass at 2.3km distance from zero point (Mahamaya flyover), one at 10.3km and one at a distance of 19.4km from zero point. The fourth underpass to be built is at a distance of 16.4km from zero point, for which an agency is yet to be selected. The fourth underpass was sanctioned later, in view of the vehicular pressure on the expressway, officials said.

The authority has sanctioned around ₹50 crore for each underpass, which will be around 30 metres wide.

“Each underpass will have six lanes, three on each side, and it will offer a smooth ride to motorists,” Aggarwal said.

As of now, the three existing underpasses at Hazipur, Moyiyapur and Safipur offer smooth ride to motorists as they have six lanes each.

“Other smaller underpasses witness congestion because two vehicles cannot pass side by side owing to the reduced width of the underpass. As a result, vehicles get stuck and it has a cascading effect on the traffic on nearby roads. We have decided to build four new wider underpasses to address this problem,” Aggarwal said.

“We will complete these three underpasses within 18 months of work beginning at the sites. The underpass being built at a distance of 2.3km from zero point will be catering to vehicular movement from Amity University and MNCs located along the expressway,” Aggarwal said.