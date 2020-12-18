Noida: Agency selected to build flyover at Parthala Chowk

noida

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:30 IST

The Noida authority has awarded the tender for the Parthala Chowk flyover to Manglam Buildcon Limited, a private agency. The flyover, which will be 697 metre-long, is scheduled to be completed by the end of December next year.

“The authority has selected Manglam out of the three who applied for the flyover project, which will provide seamless connectivity to thousands of commuters. The chief executive officer has directed the agency to start work immediately on this project as it has a deadline of December-end, 2021,” said Rajeev Tyagi, the general manager of the Noida authority.

The authority will spend Rs80.53 crore on this project. Parthala Chowk, one of the main intersections in the city, witnesses daily traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours in the mornings and evenings.

According to a survey conducted by the authority’s traffic cell, about 18000 motorists during peak hours. The survey found that about 1.25 lakh commuters use the intersection daily, where the Master Plan-III road meets the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway.

The authority had, in the June beginning this year, issued a tender to select an agency for this project.

The flyover will be a six lane stretch, to be built on the Master Plan-III road, which connects Noida with Greater Noida West.

“Commuters travelling from Delhi, Noida to Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad and Hapur side will enjoy a smooth ride once this flyover becomes operational by the end of 2021. It will benefit residents of sectors 51, 52, 61, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79 and 119, among others,” said Tyagi.

Officials said that with this flyver, vehicular movement to Greater Noida’s Kisan Chowk located in Sector 1 will become seamless. Commuters, who use the FNG Expressway, will also not have to face any traffic signal at Parthala, added officials.

The authority has been planning to remove the need for traffic signals on city roads for the past three years.