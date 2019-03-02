Noida approves floor-wise registries on plotted houses

The Noida authority on Friday in its 196th board meeting gave an in-principle approval for floor-wise registries on plotted houses.

As of now, a property owner executes the registry of a plot along with the building built on it. It means an owner of a residential plot has the title of the land and building that may be having one or more, up to four floors.

If the authority gets the approval from the Uttar Pradesh government for this proposal, it will start allowing the registry of each floor to a different owner.

Neighbouring Delhi and Ghaziabad already allow floor-wise registration in most of its areas.

The Noida authority had, on November 1, 2018, approved this proposal for the first time. After that, the authority, through public notices and meetings with the general public, sought feedback about floor wise registry proposal.

“The residents welfare associations have submitted their suggestions and objections with regard to the proposal related to floor-wise registry. The proposal has now got an in-principle approval. Now, we will send this proposal for the Uttar Pradesh government’s approval. If the state government approves it, then it will be implemented. But many-a-time, the UP government raises a query and asks to amend the proposal,” Rajesh Kumar Singh, officer on special duty of the Noida authority, said.

The federation of Noida resident welfare associations (FONRWA), in their letter to the Noida authority, has objected to the body’s floor-wise registry proposal.

“We had demanded freehold status for our property, which is on leasehold basis as of now. Instead of converting our property into freehold, the authority is focusing on floor wise-registries. We have said, in a letter written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, that our property be converted into freehold and the proposal for floor-wise registry be avoided,” AN Dhawan, general secretary, FONRWA, said.

There are 30,000 residential plots between 40 square metres to 500 square metres in Noida.

Under the prevailing rules, for example, if a person owns a residential plot of 100sqm and builds four floors on it, then they have only one property title for the plot including the four floors.

However, if floor-wise registries are allowed, four different persons can get separate registries of each floor. In Noida, as per building by-laws one can construct four floors on a plot, officials said.

The Architects Association of the Noida Zone has also decided to write to the chief minister as well as the ministry of urban housing development, objecting to the floor-wise registry proposal.

“We have decided to protest against floor-wise registries at all platforms available because it is a black day in the history of Noida. The authority must understand that it has created the city’s basic infrastructure, whether it is sewage, drainage, roads, parks and traffic management apparatus on a one-plot one-family basis,” Atul Gupta, president, Architects Association for Noida Zone, said.

“If there are four families, each with rights over their respective floor, then where will the parking be available? How will the existing infrastructure bear the pressure of the growth in population,” he added.

