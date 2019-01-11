Noida authority digs up roads just one month after fixing them

Just a month after resurfacing them, the Noida authority has started digging up several roads in the city, thereby wasting public funds and other resources.

For example, a 1,500-metre stretch between sectors 67 and 69, which was resurfaced just a month ago, has now been dug up by the water department so that it could lay new sewer lines. Besides, a road between sectors 50 and 51, which was resurfaced last month, has been cut with machines for laying of utility services.

In 2013, the Noida authority had decided to form a committee to be tasked with the job of coordinating among the various departments to ensure that newly resurfaced roads are not dug up. However, the idea never materialised and, as a result, the different departments continue working without any coordination, officials said.

“When we had resurfaced the stretch between sectors 67 and 69, we did not know that new sewer lines needed to be laid on the road,” PK Garg, project engineer, Noida authority, said.

Officials from the water department, meanwhile, said they planned to connect the sewer network of Sector 63 with that of Sector 69.

Project engineer Babu Ram, who is heading the project, said he was not aware that this road had recently been resurfaced. “It is an important project as it will help reduce water-logging in the area, a big problem in the area during the monsoons. We did not know that this road had been recently resurfaced,” he said.

A road between Nithari Chowk and Shashi Chowk and ones in sectors 74, 75, 78 and the Master PLAN-III have been dug up so that private firms could wires.

KK Aggarwal, general manager, Noida authority, said, “From now on, we will ensure that there is proper coordination between the departments. We have received several complaints pertaining to the issue from residents.”

Noida authority chief executive officer, Alok Tandon, meanwhile, said newly resurfaced roads should not be damaged. “If any private firm wants to dig open newly surfaced roads to lay service lines, we will incur the costs from them. We will also ensure that the different departments coordinate with each other to avoid such damage to the roads,” Tandon said.

Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 77, said, “Not only does digging of roads damages the newly surfaced roads, it also invites troubles for commuters. After digging, the authority or private firm takes very long time to repair it. The authority should resolve this grave issue without ignoring it.”

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 16:24 IST