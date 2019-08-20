Noida authority files case against developer for fraud

noida

Officials of the commercial department of the Noida authority have alleged that they were defrauded of ₹26 crore by a developer who submitted fake court documents in order to avoid paying the money. A case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

According to officials of the commercial department, the suspect, a director of a Sector 16-based firm ET Infra Developers, owed Noida authority ₹26.8 crore in dues after he bought a plot.

“On July 20, the allottee had given a document dated March 14 allegedly from the High Court to the Noida authority which stated that the court had waived off his interest and the remaining loan,” stated the police complaint filed by Ishan Jain, assistant, commercial department.

The complaint further stated that when the department had the document verified by a lawyer, it was found that no such order had been passed by the court.

“There was a previous order dated February 28 in the matter that the suspect had tampered with and provided to the authority with mala fide intent,” stated the complaint.

Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida authority, said “We have filed an FIR against the builder because he has submitted a fake court order claiming a stay over the recovery of dues. We have started the process to recover dues from all defaulters and are taking all required steps.”

The promoters of the company could not be reached for comments.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the director of the firm at the Sector 20 police station under sections 420(Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The suspect has been booked based on the complaint from the authority. It seems that he owed them dues to the tune of more than ₹26 crore and produced false documents to escape paying them. We are working on gathering evidence in the matter and due action will be taken soon,” Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

