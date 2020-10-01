Noida authority frees up government land worth ₹40 crore in Phase 2

noida

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:39 IST

The Noida authority on Thursday freed up land worth ₹40 crore in a demolition drive in Bhooda village, said officials.

The authority’s land department freed up around 6,800 square metres of land from encroachers in Bhooda village near sector Phase 2.

“A team of 60 staff members with four earth moving machines demolished the illegal structures built on the government land. Construction on government land is against the law and a punishable offence,” said Santosh Upadhyay, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

Officials said land grabbers had illegally built boundary walls, some rooms, swimming pool and other facilities on the plot. The land mafia wanted to build more of such structures and then sell them, they added.

As per the Noida authority, developing any housing societies or building without requisite permissions and map approvals is against the law. “We have been issuing public notices in the newspapers and also on our website wherein we warn developers of building such illegal localities in or face legal action. Apart from this, we keep asking the homebuyers not to invest in such illegal projects and stay away from buying flats and plots in such unauthorised areas,” said Upadhayaya.

The authority said since July when lockdown norms were considerably relaxed, it has continued to take action against illegal construction. “We have been carrying out demolition drives against illegal construction wherever land grabbers are trying to encroach upon land in villages. In some villages, the authority has acquired the land for planned development but hasn’t started work so far as the project will be developed later. Eyeing such opportunities, the land mafia try to grab such plots and develop illegal buildings to sell flats. We have been appealing to homebuyers not to invest in it as they will be cheated,” said an official requested anonymity.