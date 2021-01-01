Noida authority to deliver nine projects by January end

noida

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:23 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority is set to deliver nine projects built at a cost of ₹415 crore by the end of January.

These include the underpass at the intersection of sectors 51/52 and sectors 71/72, multi-level parking in Film City, a multi-purpose indoor stadium and a shooting range in sector 21, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in sector 150,a parking facility in sector 3, the Biodiversity Park in sector 91, a modern auditorium at Panchsheel Balak intercollege in sector 91, and a light and sound show centre in sector 15A.

“We are giving finishing touches to these nine projects, which will be dedicated to people this month. All these projects will immensely benefit the general public and address the issue of traffic congestion and others,” said Rajeev Tyagi, chief general manager of the Noida authority.

The deadline to throw open the sector 71/51underpass was December end of 2020. And the parking facility in sector 3 was to be readied in September, 2020. Officials said that works on both the projects were hit due to the pandemic.

“But we have been managed to finish work and deliver this month. Also the upcoming parking lot in sector 16A will cater to employees and visitors coming to Film City will be used properly only after offices open up with full capacity,” said Tyagi.

The parking facility will be able to house 1292 cars at one go, and the underpass will improve connectivity between Noida City Centre and Parthala Chowk via Vikas Marg as well as through Vishwakarma road.

The multi-purpose indoor stadium has been built at a cost of ₹101 crore and has the capacity to accommodate 4,000 people. It will have separate courts and facilities for badminton, table tennis, basketball, handball, volleyball, gymnastics, judo, wrestling, fencing, boxing, weight lifting and taekwondo.

As the work on a shooting range is nearing completion, the authority has also started the process to hire a private agency to take care of the maintenance and operations of multi-purpose indoor stadium. Soon the agency will be finalized to run this facility, said officials.

“The authority has spent Rs13.97 crore on the range that will provide facility for 10M Pistol, and 25M & 50M Rifle practice and events,” said Tyagi.

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh park in sector 150, underground car parking in sector 3, Biodiversity park in sector 91, modern auditorium at Panchsheel Balak intercollege in sector 91 and light and sound show at sector 15A.