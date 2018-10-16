Noida authority to spend Rs100 crore on augmenting power network

To ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city, the Noida authority has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to augment the power network in Noida.

The authority has sanctioned Rs 89.67 crore for laying new 33KV power cables from the under-construction 400/220/33KV substation in Sector 148 and the upcoming 220/33KV substation at Botanical Garden in Sector 38A. Another Rs 10.86 crore has been approved for connecting the 33 KV cable network with the existing 33/11KV substations. The total amount, Rs 100.53 crore, has been sanctioned on the basis of the proposal from the managing director of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the release added.

Deputy general manager (electrical), Noida authority, SK Gupta said the work on improving the power network in the city is likely to start in the first week of November. “The target for completing the upgradation is six months,” he said.

Gupta said most of the power cables will be laid underground. “While the new power cables will be laid underground, some of the existing power cables to be replaced will also be laid underground,” he said.

PVVNL chief engineer SK Verma said the need for strengthening the power network had been highlighted in various meetings with Noida authority officials. “We have been having meetings with them from time to time and apprising them of our requirements,” he said.

Verma said the upgradation will help the entire city. “We have nearly 2.40 lakh consumers under various categories in the city. They will benefit from the strengthening of the power network,” he said.

Verma said the existing substations in Sector 20 and Sector 129, which are overloaded, will get some relief, thereby making the supply more reliable. “We will shift the load from Sector 129 substation to the upcoming substation in Sector 148 and the load from Sector 20 substation to the under construction Sector 38A substation,” he said.

Despite the announcement made by the power minister, making Noida a ‘no-tripping’ zone from August 15, consumers have been complaining of outage from across the city. The areas worst affected due to power cuts are sectors 11, 12, 22, 31, 33, 35, 37, 45, 47, 52, 53, 55 and 56.

PVVNL officials have blamed it on local faults. However, with the strengthening of power network, power cuts are slated to reduce. “There will be an alternate source of supply in case of breakdowns,” Verma said.

Three more power substations will be coming up in Sector 63 blocks E and G, and Nagla Charandas in Noida Phase 2.

Verma said a new 20 MVA substation will come up at the Nagla Charandas in Noida Phase 2. “It will cater to the industrial areas. Besides this, two 20 MVA substations will reduce the burden on the two 5 MVA each transformers in E and G blocks of Sector 63,” he added.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 14:32 IST