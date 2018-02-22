Noida authority to start anti-squatter drive starting Feb 23

The Noida authority on Thursday said it has started its drive against squatters who occupy public space along roads thereby causing traffic congestion.

The Noida authority officials, along with Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and police teams, will remove illegal occupants peacefully over the next week.

Squatters along roads, including the Dadri road in Atta Market, Sector 18, Road No.6, Sector 62 and Sector 6, among others, hinder smooth flow of traffic.

“We will begin the drive against squatters on Friday along with local police and adequate number of personnel from the PAC so we can peacefully conduct the drive, which is aimed at clearing footpaths and roads. Our teams will start the drive from Friday in Sector 18 and Atta Market located on the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) Road. Subsequently, the drive will cover other areas in circles 1 and 2,” additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority RK Mishra said.

The Noida authority has divided the city into 10 work circles. Sector 18, 27, Atta Market, Sunehri Market and Indira Market fall in work circle 2. And sectors 6, 7, 8 and 9, among others, fall in work circle 1 area, officials said, adding that these areas will be covered under the drive.

“This drive will continue for a week in the beginning. After that there will be a break of two days, then we will resume the anti-encroachment work,” project engineer of the Noida authority KR Verma said.

Jams due to roadsides being occupied by squatters on most of the arterial roads has been a long-standing complaint of the motorists. Commuters have also complained of jams on internal roads in residential and industrial areas.

“Our teams will cover all areas, wherever squatters are causing nuisance to general public and motorists,” Mishra said.

Traffic crawls on many stretches across the city due to encroachments by vendors and hawkers, particularly on the DSC Road, the road dividing sectors 12 and 22 and the Sector 34, Sector 27 and Sector 24 roads. The authority is also launching a crackdown against food vans that are operating illegally.

“We have identified 160 places, where food vans can operate. Other than these 160 points, food vans stationed anywhere else will be fined and removed,” Mishra said, adding that the authority will also allot kiosks to vendors at these locations.